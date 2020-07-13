Lakeside Village

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot and detached garages are available. One parking space is available per unit. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.