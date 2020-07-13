All apartments in Kansas City
Lakeside Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Lakeside Village

8418 N Overland Ct · (816) 253-8169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO 64154
Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0.5141 · Avail. Aug 21

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0.5149 · Avail. Aug 21

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.5175 · Avail. Aug 22

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.8456 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
This beautiful 80 unit apartment complex feels like a rural setting complete with lake. Spacious one and two bedroom apartments are available, all with fireplaces and patios overlooking the view. On Barry Road near I-29.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot and detached garages are available. One parking space is available per unit. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Village have any available units?
Lakeside Village has 5 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside Village have?
Some of Lakeside Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Village currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Village is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Village offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Village offers parking.
Does Lakeside Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeside Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Village have a pool?
No, Lakeside Village does not have a pool.
Does Lakeside Village have accessible units?
No, Lakeside Village does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside Village has units with dishwashers.
