pleasant hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, MO📍
1 Unit Available
1707 Lee Ln
1707 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2078 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODEL! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN NEW TOP 2 BOTTOM WITH CUTSOM CABINETS. LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH NICE FIREPLACE. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.
1 Unit Available
200 Palmer Court
200 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
616 Terry Drive
616 Terry Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Another Great Listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms and will be available on 7/15/2020. It is located at 616 Terry Drive in Pleasant Hill, MO.
1 Unit Available
1912 Cypress Way
1912 Cypress Way, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2470 sqft
This is such a beautiful home that has many luxurious amenities that make coming home a welcome contrast to the stressors of day to day life. The master bedroom and master bath stand out in particular in this home.
1 Unit Available
217 Palmer Court
217 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
1 Unit Available
1515 Champion Drive
1515 Champion Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2129 Sunset Circle
2129 Sunset Circle, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2016 sqft
Great location and easy access to get around the city. This home has a lot of space and offers 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, eat in kitchen with appliances, formal dining room and a 2 car attached garage.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1407 Birch Drive
1407 Birch Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Verified
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
4 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple 36 is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Verified
50 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
$
Downtown Lee's Summit
6 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified
2 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$610
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Verified
$
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified
Donwtown Lee's Summit
4 Units Available
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Verified
2 Units Available
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
542 Maple Dr
542 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
1 Unit Available
8213 SE Maple Ct
8213 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
213 SW Rose St Available 06/19/20 Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
202 SW Marigold St
202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.
