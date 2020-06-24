All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11202 College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11202 College Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 7:33 AM

11202 College Ave

11202 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11202 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11202 College Ave, Kansas City Mo

This is a Large Beautiful Rehabbed 5 bedroom 2 bath home located at 11202 College Ave, Kansas City Mo.
This unit is currently being rehabbed. New Siding is scheduled to be put on in 3 weeks, however this home features Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances (refrig, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Fireplace is located in the living room with vaulted ceilings. Open Floor Plan on Main Level. All the bedrooms are a good size. Patio off the dining room that leads to the back door.

Pets are welcome with a Pet Fee

Rent is $1275
Deposit is $1275

Outside Pictures are soon to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11202 College Ave have any available units?
11202 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11202 College Ave have?
Some of 11202 College Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11202 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11202 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11202 College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11202 College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11202 College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11202 College Ave offers parking.
Does 11202 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11202 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11202 College Ave have a pool?
No, 11202 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11202 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 11202 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11202 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11202 College Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary