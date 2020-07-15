/
AVILA
5 Apartments For Rent Near Avila University
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Lea Manor
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Hallbrook
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
2 Bedrooms
$890
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Mission Lake
12211 Charlotte St
12211 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1342 sqft
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team.
Mission Lake
12316 Oak St
12316 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2150 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This home located at 12316 Oak St in Kansas City will be available on July 15th, 2020. This house is in a great location just north of E Blue Ridge Blvd and close to Holmes Rd.