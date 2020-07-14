All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Pascal Apartments

Open Now until 3:30pm
469 Pascal Street South · (651) 504-3916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

469 Pascal Street South, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pascal Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
smoke-free community
Pascal Apartments is located at 469 Pascal St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Pascal Apartments offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1000 to 0 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking, On-Site Management and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55105 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 depending on Screening
Additional: Renter's Insurance Recommended
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Non-domestic cats
Parking Details: Yes $0/mo. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage for $10/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pascal Apartments have any available units?
Pascal Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Pascal Apartments have?
Some of Pascal Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pascal Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pascal Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pascal Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pascal Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pascal Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pascal Apartments offers parking.
Does Pascal Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pascal Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pascal Apartments have a pool?
No, Pascal Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pascal Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pascal Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pascal Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pascal Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Pascal Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

