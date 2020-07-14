Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry parking internet access 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments key fob access smoke-free community

Pascal Apartments is located at 469 Pascal St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Pascal Apartments offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1000 to 0 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking, On-Site Management and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55105 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.