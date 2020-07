Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym green community parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Originally home to the St. Paul Rubber Company, this stunning 1905 revival building is anything but your basic downtown apartment building. One look is all you need to know you’ve found a place that is only one of its kind! From the highly desired Historic Lowertown location to the unique unit layouts that provide the perfect amount of flair, you won’t be disappointed in making Lowertown Commons your new home.