hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

987 Topping St Available 05/01/20 Huge 4 Bd/2ba Single Family Close to Downtown - Another fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!!!



Enjoy the convenience and affordability of this well maintained 4 bdrm/2ba SFH. With tons of natural light this charming space has been completely remodeled with hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen offers tons of space with plenty of counter and cabinet space, and updated appliances. Large bedrooms with ample closet and storage space. Enjoy the quiet and spacious backyard space with large shade trees for summer fun.



MORE PIX COMING SOON!



The home is conveniently located near the Frogtown Park and Farm, Mississippi National River and Rec Center and Western Sculpture Park. Close to Rice St., minutes from freeways and a short drive to downtown St Paul or Minneapolis. Great local shopping and restaurants are blocks from your door.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at (651)337-9050 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5661117)