St. Paul, MN
987 Topping St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

987 Topping St

987 Topping Street · No Longer Available
Location

987 Topping Street, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Como

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
987 Topping St Available 05/01/20 Huge 4 Bd/2ba Single Family Close to Downtown - Another fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!!!

Enjoy the convenience and affordability of this well maintained 4 bdrm/2ba SFH. With tons of natural light this charming space has been completely remodeled with hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen offers tons of space with plenty of counter and cabinet space, and updated appliances. Large bedrooms with ample closet and storage space. Enjoy the quiet and spacious backyard space with large shade trees for summer fun.

MORE PIX COMING SOON!

The home is conveniently located near the Frogtown Park and Farm, Mississippi National River and Rec Center and Western Sculpture Park. Close to Rice St., minutes from freeways and a short drive to downtown St Paul or Minneapolis. Great local shopping and restaurants are blocks from your door.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at (651)337-9050 to schedule a showing!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5661117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 Topping St have any available units?
987 Topping St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 987 Topping St currently offering any rent specials?
987 Topping St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 Topping St pet-friendly?
No, 987 Topping St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 987 Topping St offer parking?
No, 987 Topping St does not offer parking.
Does 987 Topping St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 987 Topping St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 Topping St have a pool?
No, 987 Topping St does not have a pool.
Does 987 Topping St have accessible units?
No, 987 Topping St does not have accessible units.
Does 987 Topping St have units with dishwashers?
No, 987 Topping St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 987 Topping St have units with air conditioning?
No, 987 Topping St does not have units with air conditioning.

