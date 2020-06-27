Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

981 Armstrong Ave West Available 09/01/19 ***NICELY UPDATED, Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home is Available 9/1*** - Another fabulous listing from Katie & Housing Hub!



This Nicely Updated Single Family Home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is sure to win your heart!!! This home features updated ceramic tile baths, hardwood floors, new energy-efficient windows, and on-site laundry. Also, you will enjoy having your own deck, fenced yard & 2-car garage.



Location, Location, Location! This single family home is conveniently located in the W 7th Community, just blocks from W 7th Street, Randolph Ave, and 35E. This home is also conveniently located just minutes from downtown, as well as the STP/Mpls International Airport, and just a short walk to the Linwood Park and Rec Center or walk to the the Mississippi River. This neighborhood is going through a renaissance with amazing new restaurants, unique shops, and great fitness centers with one of St Paul's finest Yoga centers within minutes of your front door.



Tenants pay for ALL utilities including electric, gas, water, trash and are also responsible for lawn care and snow removal. This is a pet-friendly unit, however certain pet fees, size and breed restrictions apply.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4016271)