/
St. Paul, MN
/
981 Armstrong Ave West
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

981 Armstrong Ave West

981 Armstrong Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

981 Armstrong Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
981 Armstrong Ave West Available 09/01/19 ***NICELY UPDATED, Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home is Available 9/1*** - Another fabulous listing from Katie & Housing Hub!

This Nicely Updated Single Family Home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is sure to win your heart!!! This home features updated ceramic tile baths, hardwood floors, new energy-efficient windows, and on-site laundry. Also, you will enjoy having your own deck, fenced yard & 2-car garage.

Location, Location, Location! This single family home is conveniently located in the W 7th Community, just blocks from W 7th Street, Randolph Ave, and 35E. This home is also conveniently located just minutes from downtown, as well as the STP/Mpls International Airport, and just a short walk to the Linwood Park and Rec Center or walk to the the Mississippi River. This neighborhood is going through a renaissance with amazing new restaurants, unique shops, and great fitness centers with one of St Paul's finest Yoga centers within minutes of your front door.

Tenants pay for ALL utilities including electric, gas, water, trash and are also responsible for lawn care and snow removal. This is a pet-friendly unit, however certain pet fees, size and breed restrictions apply.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.
Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4016271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Armstrong Ave West have any available units?
981 Armstrong Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 981 Armstrong Ave West have?
Some of 981 Armstrong Ave West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 Armstrong Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
981 Armstrong Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Armstrong Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 Armstrong Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 981 Armstrong Ave West offer parking?
Yes, 981 Armstrong Ave West offers parking.
Does 981 Armstrong Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 981 Armstrong Ave West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Armstrong Ave West have a pool?
No, 981 Armstrong Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 981 Armstrong Ave West have accessible units?
No, 981 Armstrong Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Armstrong Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Armstrong Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
