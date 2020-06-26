981 Agate Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers you the space and comfort you want in a great Saint Paul location! So many places nearby like the Ordway Center, Xcel Energy Center, CHS Field, shopping, and about a block away is Minnesota Math and Science Academy public charter school (K-12) and access to the peaceful Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary. Home also has easy street parking and a 2 car detached garage for when it snows!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.