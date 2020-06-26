All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:26 PM

981 Agate Street

981 Agate Street · No Longer Available
Location

981 Agate Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers you the space and comfort you want in a great Saint Paul location! So many places nearby like the Ordway Center, Xcel Energy Center, CHS Field, shopping, and about a block away is Minnesota Math and Science Academy public charter school (K-12) and access to the peaceful Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary. Home also has easy street parking and a 2 car detached garage for when it snows!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Agate Street have any available units?
981 Agate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 981 Agate Street currently offering any rent specials?
981 Agate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Agate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 Agate Street is pet friendly.
Does 981 Agate Street offer parking?
Yes, 981 Agate Street offers parking.
Does 981 Agate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Agate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Agate Street have a pool?
No, 981 Agate Street does not have a pool.
Does 981 Agate Street have accessible units?
No, 981 Agate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Agate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Agate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Agate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Agate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
