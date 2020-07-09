All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

953 Margaret Street

953 East Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

953 East Margaret Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
953 Margaret Street Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom house! - This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house located in highly sought after St. Paul area! Close to both Metro State, and highway 94! Great location.

The house features beautiful woodwork, refinished floors, updated kitchen, updated bath, and soo much more. You're going to love the size of this house! This won't last long, so set up a showing now! The fastest way to set up a showing is to click request a tour.

Elite Property Management Group
7634452639

(RLNE5765128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Margaret Street have any available units?
953 Margaret Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 953 Margaret Street currently offering any rent specials?
953 Margaret Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Margaret Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Margaret Street is pet friendly.
Does 953 Margaret Street offer parking?
No, 953 Margaret Street does not offer parking.
Does 953 Margaret Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Margaret Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Margaret Street have a pool?
No, 953 Margaret Street does not have a pool.
Does 953 Margaret Street have accessible units?
No, 953 Margaret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Margaret Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Margaret Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Margaret Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Margaret Street does not have units with air conditioning.

