Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

934 Palace Ave

934 West Palace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

934 West Palace Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House in West 7th Area Available Now, Fully Remodeled Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors - House in the west 7th neighborhood available now The main floor has hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedroom. There's a full bathroom on the main floor off the kitchen. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with new flooring, fixtures, cabinets, counters and appliances. There's a stackable washer/dryer in the kitchen as well. Walk out to the back deck and yard from the kitchen.
There are two bedrooms upstairs that both have hardwood floors. They're both spacious and bright.
This house has an unfinished basement for storage. There's no garage, but there is space in the back for a couple of off-street spaces. New windows and central a/c!

$250 credit on 1st month's rent with a lease of 15 months or longer!

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Up to two pets are okay with $25/month pet fee per
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE5269189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Palace Ave have any available units?
934 Palace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Palace Ave have?
Some of 934 Palace Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Palace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
934 Palace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Palace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Palace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 934 Palace Ave offer parking?
No, 934 Palace Ave does not offer parking.
Does 934 Palace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Palace Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Palace Ave have a pool?
No, 934 Palace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 934 Palace Ave have accessible units?
No, 934 Palace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Palace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Palace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

