934 Palace Ave

House in West 7th Area Available Now, Fully Remodeled Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors - House in the west 7th neighborhood available now The main floor has hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedroom. There's a full bathroom on the main floor off the kitchen. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with new flooring, fixtures, cabinets, counters and appliances. There's a stackable washer/dryer in the kitchen as well. Walk out to the back deck and yard from the kitchen.

There are two bedrooms upstairs that both have hardwood floors. They're both spacious and bright.

This house has an unfinished basement for storage. There's no garage, but there is space in the back for a couple of off-street spaces. New windows and central a/c!



$250 credit on 1st month's rent with a lease of 15 months or longer!



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Up to two pets are okay with $25/month pet fee per

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



