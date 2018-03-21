All apartments in St. Paul
924 Carroll Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019

924 Carroll Avenue

924 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

924 Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
924 Carroll Avenue Available 06/01/20 Fully Renovated 4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. $2300. June 1st 2020 - Brand new floors, kitchen and updated bathrooms combined with a huge amount of ft2 make this house a premier rental. The main level has exceedingly large communal areas, sun lounge, living room, and formal dining room. All of this sits in front of a brand new custom kitchen with solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and a full bath with storage and a 3/4 bathroom in the basement.

The yard is part fenced and large with a parking pad for two cars at the rear.

Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for exterior care.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE3623845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Carroll Avenue have any available units?
924 Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 924 Carroll Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
924 Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Carroll Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 924 Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 924 Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 924 Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Carroll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 924 Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 924 Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 924 Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Carroll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

