Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
904 4th Street East
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

904 4th Street East

904 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 East 4th Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Revolution Renting is looking for a long term tenant to sign a 1-year lease and make this comfortable unit their home. This modern-style apartment located in Dayton's bluff has over 900 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space. It features 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 bathroom, newer carpet in both bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, a kitchen island, a newly renovated bathroom, and front and back entry. 1 off-street parking spot and in-unit laundry included in the rent. $1200/month also includes water, sewer, trash, laundry, and storage. Move-in period is flexible (March 15th - April 1st ). Tenant is responsible for gas and electric utilities.

Sorry, No Pets.
Residents are responsible for lawn and snow care.

This convenient Dayton's Bluff location is blocks from Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Downtown St. Paul, YWCA East Side, multiple walking & bike trails, and Saint Paul Brewing!

Please visit our website for more information about the property, other potential properties, and our move-in application.

https://revolutionrenting.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 4th Street East have any available units?
904 4th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 4th Street East have?
Some of 904 4th Street East's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 4th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
904 4th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 4th Street East pet-friendly?
No, 904 4th Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 904 4th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 904 4th Street East offers parking.
Does 904 4th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 4th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 4th Street East have a pool?
No, 904 4th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 904 4th Street East have accessible units?
No, 904 4th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 904 4th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 4th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.

