904 4th Street East

Revolution Renting is looking for a long term tenant to sign a 1-year lease and make this comfortable unit their home. This modern-style apartment located in Dayton's bluff has over 900 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space. It features 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 bathroom, newer carpet in both bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, a kitchen island, a newly renovated bathroom, and front and back entry. 1 off-street parking spot and in-unit laundry included in the rent. $1200/month also includes water, sewer, trash, laundry, and storage. Move-in period is flexible (March 15th - April 1st ). Tenant is responsible for gas and electric utilities.



Sorry, No Pets.

Residents are responsible for lawn and snow care.



This convenient Dayton's Bluff location is blocks from Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Downtown St. Paul, YWCA East Side, multiple walking & bike trails, and Saint Paul Brewing!



Please visit our website for more information about the property, other potential properties, and our move-in application.



https://revolutionrenting.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home