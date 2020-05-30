896 Raymond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 06/30/19 Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2-car attached garage! Everything is brand new! Lots of storage including walk-in closet in master! Close to restaurants, co-op, parks and walking distance to the light rail!! No pets. Owner pays trash and water. Tenant responsible for electric/gas, and cable/internet. Great Location midway between downtown St Paul and downtown Minneapolis. This house is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Green Line, 87 bus route, HWY 280 and I94. It also has easy access to 4 nearby universities: UMN St. Paul and East Bank campuses, Hamline university and University of St Thomas. A very walkable neighborhood with tons of amenities within a 10-15 minute walk including: Hampden Park Co-op, Keys cafe, Foxy falafel, cafe Biaggio, Pho 79, Erbert and Gerbert's, Dogwood coffee, Round Table coffee, Workhorse coffee, Brueggers Bagels, Subway, McDonalds, Surly brewery, Urban Growler brewery and Bang Brewery.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/896-raymond-ave-st-paul-mn-55114-usa/d3adccba-f21e-42de-b7a1-a43785a1fe22



(RLNE4832285)