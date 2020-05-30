All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

896 Raymond Avenue

896 Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

896 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 06/30/19 Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2-car attached garage! Everything is brand new! Lots of storage including walk-in closet in master! Close to restaurants, co-op, parks and walking distance to the light rail!! No pets. Owner pays trash and water. Tenant responsible for electric/gas, and cable/internet. Great Location midway between downtown St Paul and downtown Minneapolis. This house is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Green Line, 87 bus route, HWY 280 and I94. It also has easy access to 4 nearby universities: UMN St. Paul and East Bank campuses, Hamline university and University of St Thomas. A very walkable neighborhood with tons of amenities within a 10-15 minute walk including: Hampden Park Co-op, Keys cafe, Foxy falafel, cafe Biaggio, Pho 79, Erbert and Gerbert's, Dogwood coffee, Round Table coffee, Workhorse coffee, Brueggers Bagels, Subway, McDonalds, Surly brewery, Urban Growler brewery and Bang Brewery.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/896-raymond-ave-st-paul-mn-55114-usa/d3adccba-f21e-42de-b7a1-a43785a1fe22

(RLNE4832285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 Raymond Avenue have any available units?
896 Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 896 Raymond Avenue have?
Some of 896 Raymond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
896 Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 896 Raymond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 896 Raymond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 896 Raymond Avenue offers parking.
Does 896 Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 896 Raymond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 896 Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 896 Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 896 Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 Raymond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
