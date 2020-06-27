Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

830 Carroll Ave Available 09/01/19 Charming 2Br / 1Ba Home w/ Fenced-in Backyard in St Paul - Available Sept 1st! - Another Great Listing From Citiesrentals.com!



This charming single family home is conveniently located in the Summit/University neighborhood, with great access to restaurants, shops, and I 94.



It features a fenced-in yard, two 3-season porches (one in front, one in back), and beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room. The upper level has a large master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and bathroom. The basement is unfinished and great for storage. Washer and dryer included. Pets considered. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. On-street parking. Not section 8 approved.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE2458254)