Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking garage

799 Fuller Ave Available 06/08/19 Spacious 3Br/2Ba Single Family Home w/ 1 Car Garage in the Summit-University Neighborhood! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com



Located in the Summit-University neighborhood only 1 block from the light-rail and near all your major conveniences.



This charming home has an open living room and dining room, spacious kitchen, master bedroom with master bathroom, hardwood floors and carpet, finished basement, three season porch, and fenced in yard.

It also has a 1 car garage plus a carport. Washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. No pets. Not section 8 approved.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email Micah@CitiesRentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2238861)