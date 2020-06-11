All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 797 Selby Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
797 Selby Avenue - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

797 Selby Avenue - 1

797 Selby Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

797 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated duplex in the Lexington Hemline South community, 2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent for $1400 a month. Hardwood flooring through out and an abundance of natural light through the many windows. Two (2) off-street parking spots available, as well as on-street parking and washer/dryer in the building along with storage space. Unit is seconds away from Moscow on the hill, The Happy Gnome, WA Frost and Company and a lot more! Only a couple minutes bike ride will put you right in the heart of Saint Paul and the capital building.

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/AxErVU0jQNg

Lease Terms:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. 2 animals max, (2 cats or 1 cat 1 dog are the only options, dog must be under 25lbs) Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Water and trash provided by owners. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as shared snow and lawn care with other unit. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
797 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, MN is a multi family home that contains 2,288 sq ft and was built in 1924.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Selby Avenue - 1 have any available units?
797 Selby Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 797 Selby Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 797 Selby Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 797 Selby Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
797 Selby Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Selby Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 797 Selby Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 797 Selby Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 797 Selby Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 797 Selby Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 797 Selby Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Selby Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 797 Selby Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 797 Selby Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 797 Selby Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Selby Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 797 Selby Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law