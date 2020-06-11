797 Selby Avenue - 1

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Recently renovated duplex in the Lexington Hemline South community, 2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent for $1400 a month. Hardwood flooring through out and an abundance of natural light through the many windows. Two (2) off-street parking spots available, as well as on-street parking and washer/dryer in the building along with storage space. Unit is seconds away from Moscow on the hill, The Happy Gnome, WA Frost and Company and a lot more! Only a couple minutes bike ride will put you right in the heart of Saint Paul and the capital building.



Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/AxErVU0jQNg



Lease Terms:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. 2 animals max, (2 cats or 1 cat 1 dog are the only options, dog must be under 25lbs) Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Water and trash provided by owners. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as shared snow and lawn care with other unit. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

797 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, MN is a multi family home that contains 2,288 sq ft and was built in 1924.