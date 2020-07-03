690 Blair Ave West #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex unit with hardwood floors, tons of cupboard space, and an open kitchen perfect for cooking this season! Screened in front porch to enjoy this summer! You will enjoy the off-street parking & all the storage in the basement!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,065, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,065, Available 9/5/19

