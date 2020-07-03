All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 28 2019 at 9:06 PM

690 Blair Ave West #1

690 Blair Ave · No Longer Available
Location

690 Blair Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex unit with hardwood floors, tons of cupboard space, and an open kitchen perfect for cooking this season! Screened in front porch to enjoy this summer! You will enjoy the off-street parking & all the storage in the basement!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,065, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,065, Available 9/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Blair Ave West #1 have any available units?
690 Blair Ave West #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 Blair Ave West #1 have?
Some of 690 Blair Ave West #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Blair Ave West #1 currently offering any rent specials?
690 Blair Ave West #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Blair Ave West #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Blair Ave West #1 is pet friendly.
Does 690 Blair Ave West #1 offer parking?
Yes, 690 Blair Ave West #1 offers parking.
Does 690 Blair Ave West #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Blair Ave West #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Blair Ave West #1 have a pool?
No, 690 Blair Ave West #1 does not have a pool.
Does 690 Blair Ave West #1 have accessible units?
No, 690 Blair Ave West #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Blair Ave West #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Blair Ave West #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

