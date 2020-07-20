All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:56 PM

66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101

66 9th St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Downtown St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

66 9th St E, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Check out this urban oasis in the heart of Saint Paul! Walkable to your favorite restaurants, public transit, parks, and all that downtown Saint Paul has to offer. This spacious studio is nicely updated and includes a garage stall (optional) and a large storage unit just down the hall. FREE LAUNDRY, exercise room, outdoor pool, sauna, and connected to the skyway! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRIC & INTERNET! Conveniently located, don't miss this opportunity to make the City Walk community your new home sweet home! Available June 1st. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 have any available units?
66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 have?
Some of 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 currently offering any rent specials?
66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 pet-friendly?
No, 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 offer parking?
Yes, 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 offers parking.
Does 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 have a pool?
Yes, 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 has a pool.
Does 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 have accessible units?
No, 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55103
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law