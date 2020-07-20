66 9th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

Check out this urban oasis in the heart of Saint Paul! Walkable to your favorite restaurants, public transit, parks, and all that downtown Saint Paul has to offer. This spacious studio is nicely updated and includes a garage stall (optional) and a large storage unit just down the hall. FREE LAUNDRY, exercise room, outdoor pool, sauna, and connected to the skyway! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRIC & INTERNET! Conveniently located, don't miss this opportunity to make the City Walk community your new home sweet home! Available June 1st. Apply today!