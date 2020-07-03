Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

638 Edmund Ave Available 05/15/19 5 bedroom house in Saint Paul! - This is a hard to find 5 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after Saint Paul!! Easy access to 94, and only 7 min away from grand ave! Great Location!



The house features beautiful hard wood floors, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, front and back porch, and much more! This won't last long so set up showing now!

You can click request a tour to get your showing scheduled asap!



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639



