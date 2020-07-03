All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

638 Edmund Ave

638 Edmund Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

638 Edmund Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
638 Edmund Ave Available 05/15/19 5 bedroom house in Saint Paul! - This is a hard to find 5 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after Saint Paul!! Easy access to 94, and only 7 min away from grand ave! Great Location!

The house features beautiful hard wood floors, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, front and back porch, and much more! This won't last long so set up showing now!
You can click request a tour to get your showing scheduled asap!

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639

(RLNE4856622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Edmund Ave have any available units?
638 Edmund Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Edmund Ave have?
Some of 638 Edmund Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Edmund Ave currently offering any rent specials?
638 Edmund Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Edmund Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Edmund Ave is pet friendly.
Does 638 Edmund Ave offer parking?
No, 638 Edmund Ave does not offer parking.
Does 638 Edmund Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Edmund Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Edmund Ave have a pool?
No, 638 Edmund Ave does not have a pool.
Does 638 Edmund Ave have accessible units?
No, 638 Edmund Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Edmund Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Edmund Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

