All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 583 Cromwell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
583 Cromwell Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM

583 Cromwell Avenue

583 Cromwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Merriam Park West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

583 Cromwell Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfy and cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,528 sq ft home filled with charm & character! Walk to Town & Country Golf Club, easy access to highway and light rail, minutes to both downtowns. Come live where it is fun! Updated photos coming soon.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Cromwell Avenue have any available units?
583 Cromwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 583 Cromwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
583 Cromwell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Cromwell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Cromwell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 583 Cromwell Avenue offer parking?
No, 583 Cromwell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 583 Cromwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 Cromwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Cromwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 583 Cromwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 583 Cromwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 583 Cromwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Cromwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 Cromwell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Cromwell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 Cromwell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law