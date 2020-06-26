567 Lexington Parkway N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that sits on a corner lot! It features original woodwork, hardwood floors, a sunroom, and a brick fireplace! A detached four stall car garage for plenty of storage, and additional off street parking! Situated between Downtown St Paul and Como!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 8/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.