All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 567 Lexington Parkway N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
567 Lexington Parkway N.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:28 PM

567 Lexington Parkway N.

567 Lexington Parkway North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Hamline - Midway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

567 Lexington Parkway North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that sits on a corner lot! It features original woodwork, hardwood floors, a sunroom, and a brick fireplace! A detached four stall car garage for plenty of storage, and additional off street parking! Situated between Downtown St Paul and Como!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 8/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Lexington Parkway N. have any available units?
567 Lexington Parkway N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Lexington Parkway N. have?
Some of 567 Lexington Parkway N.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Lexington Parkway N. currently offering any rent specials?
567 Lexington Parkway N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Lexington Parkway N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Lexington Parkway N. is pet friendly.
Does 567 Lexington Parkway N. offer parking?
Yes, 567 Lexington Parkway N. offers parking.
Does 567 Lexington Parkway N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Lexington Parkway N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Lexington Parkway N. have a pool?
No, 567 Lexington Parkway N. does not have a pool.
Does 567 Lexington Parkway N. have accessible units?
No, 567 Lexington Parkway N. does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Lexington Parkway N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Lexington Parkway N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law