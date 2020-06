Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated Four Bedroom Home in Cathedral Hill - Fully renovated four bedroom home in the historic Cathedral Hill neighborhood. All new basement, electric, plumbing, heating, AC, insulation, windows, roof and interior. Fabulous new kitchen with granite counters. Hardwood floors. Three bathrooms. Deck. Walk to shops, restaurants and clubs. Walk downtown or to the capital. Easy access to Minneapolis.



(RLNE4466323)