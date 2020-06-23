Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
503 Cleveland Ave N - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
503 Cleveland Ave N - 1
503 Cleveland Ave N
·
No Longer Available
Location
503 Cleveland Ave N, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Commercial storage/warehouse space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 have any available units?
503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 offer parking?
No, 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 have a pool?
No, 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 have accessible units?
No, 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Cleveland Ave N - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
