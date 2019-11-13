488 N. Wabasha Street #201

Amenities

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Studio unit available. The Fitzgerald Condominiums is the conversion of the old Shubert Building. Built in 1908 and added to the National Historic Places in 1984, the building is attached to the Fitzgerald Theater. The building was renovated in 2005, the first floor is commercial space with floors 2-6 being residential.

Located at the corner of Wabasha and Exchange, close to the St. Paul Skyway, easy access to 35E and I-94, Within 6 blocks of the City Bus, near light rail.

Pet Policy: Cats okay with $250 non refundable pet fee.1 Dog okay with$300 non-refundable pet fee, restrictions apply.

Screening criteria: Specific.

Parking: Discounted parking lot adjacent to building.$150/mo-24 hr access. $65/mo-limited access(must be out from 8-4 M-F) $25 parking deposit.

Laundry: Free Laundry in basement of building.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Fireplace.

Tenant pays electric and gas

