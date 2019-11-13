All apartments in St. Paul
488 N. Wabasha Street #201

488 Wabasha St N · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

488 Wabasha St N, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
media room
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Studio unit available. The Fitzgerald Condominiums is the conversion of the old Shubert Building. Built in 1908 and added to the National Historic Places in 1984, the building is attached to the Fitzgerald Theater. The building was renovated in 2005, the first floor is commercial space with floors 2-6 being residential.
Located at the corner of Wabasha and Exchange, close to the St. Paul Skyway, easy access to 35E and I-94, Within 6 blocks of the City Bus, near light rail.
Pet Policy: Cats okay with $250 non refundable pet fee.1 Dog okay with$300 non-refundable pet fee, restrictions apply.
Screening criteria: Specific.
Parking: Discounted parking lot adjacent to building.$150/mo-24 hr access. $65/mo-limited access(must be out from 8-4 M-F) $25 parking deposit.
Laundry: Free Laundry in basement of building.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Fireplace.
Tenant pays electric and gas
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 have any available units?
488 N. Wabasha Street #201 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 have?
Some of 488 N. Wabasha Street #201's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 currently offering any rent specials?
488 N. Wabasha Street #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 pet-friendly?
No, 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 offer parking?
Yes, 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 does offer parking.
Does 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 have a pool?
No, 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 does not have a pool.
Does 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 have accessible units?
No, 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 N. Wabasha Street #201 has units with dishwashers.
