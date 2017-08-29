478 Page Street East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage some paid utils

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and the video. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Jason@PRORealtyServices.com**



Looking for a 2 Bedroom home with a great yard? Look no further! Enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that also features hardwood floors, laundry, an unfinished basement, a covered side patio, a work shed, and a 1 car detached garage!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GETFxBscAwg&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/5/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.