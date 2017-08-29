All apartments in St. Paul
478 Page Street East

478 East Page Street · No Longer Available
Location

478 East Page Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and the video. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Jason@PRORealtyServices.com**

Looking for a 2 Bedroom home with a great yard? Look no further! Enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that also features hardwood floors, laundry, an unfinished basement, a covered side patio, a work shed, and a 1 car detached garage!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GETFxBscAwg&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Page Street East have any available units?
478 Page Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 478 Page Street East have?
Some of 478 Page Street East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Page Street East currently offering any rent specials?
478 Page Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Page Street East pet-friendly?
No, 478 Page Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 478 Page Street East offer parking?
Yes, 478 Page Street East offers parking.
Does 478 Page Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 Page Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Page Street East have a pool?
No, 478 Page Street East does not have a pool.
Does 478 Page Street East have accessible units?
No, 478 Page Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Page Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 478 Page Street East does not have units with dishwashers.

