471 Desnoyer Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

!!! AVAILABLE NOW - MOVE IN READY !!! - Single Family Split-Level 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR Property Available for Rent 8/1/19 - Spacious Inside & Out and Ideally Located within the Merriam Park Neighborhood, Just a Few Steps to the Mississippi River Parkway! Featuring: 3 BRs on 1 (Upper) Level, FirePlace, Granite, Tile, Wood Floors, Deck, and Much More...Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $2,195/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = NOW!

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = None



(RLNE5062037)