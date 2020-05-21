All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:05 AM

428 N Wheeler St

428 North Wheeler Street · (612) 567-3990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

428 North Wheeler Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Saint Paul. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen (2018), in unit washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

Incredible location walkable to the light rail, Allianze Field, new $8M YMCA facility, Burning Brothers Brewery, Whole Foods, Target, Starbucks and more.  Five minute bike ride to Lake Monster Brewing, Black Stack Brewing, Can Can Wonderland, Urban Growler Brewing and Dogwood Coffee.  Quiet residential block close to Hamline University with great access to both transit and I-94.

Pets are welcome but require a $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 pet rent per approved animal.

Applicants must complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.  Due to Covid-19, not available for showings until July 1 after current tenants have moved out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 N Wheeler St have any available units?
428 N Wheeler St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 N Wheeler St have?
Some of 428 N Wheeler St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 N Wheeler St currently offering any rent specials?
428 N Wheeler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 N Wheeler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 N Wheeler St is pet friendly.
Does 428 N Wheeler St offer parking?
Yes, 428 N Wheeler St does offer parking.
Does 428 N Wheeler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 N Wheeler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 N Wheeler St have a pool?
No, 428 N Wheeler St does not have a pool.
Does 428 N Wheeler St have accessible units?
No, 428 N Wheeler St does not have accessible units.
Does 428 N Wheeler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 N Wheeler St does not have units with dishwashers.
