428 N Wheeler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Saint Paul. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen (2018), in unit washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.



Incredible location walkable to the light rail, Allianze Field, new $8M YMCA facility, Burning Brothers Brewery, Whole Foods, Target, Starbucks and more. Five minute bike ride to Lake Monster Brewing, Black Stack Brewing, Can Can Wonderland, Urban Growler Brewing and Dogwood Coffee. Quiet residential block close to Hamline University with great access to both transit and I-94.



Pets are welcome but require a $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 pet rent per approved animal.



Applicants must complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Due to Covid-19, not available for showings until July 1 after current tenants have moved out.