422 Lafond Ave
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:48 AM

422 Lafond Ave

422 Lafond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

422 Lafond Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex near Green Line - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Available now. This clean updated 3 bedroom unit is just what you've been looking for. Updated flooring, bathroom, and kitchen. Hardwood floors in living room and 3 medium sized bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances with built in microwave, dishwasher, and electric range. Pantry/storage area off of the kitchen. Free washer/dryer included in the basement. Off street parking included.

This property is located blocks from the green line on University, close proximity to downtown St. Paul, with easy access to I-94 and 35E.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and snow removal. Owner pays for water/sewer, lawn care, and trash.

Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. NO DOGS. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please review the application criteria and call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today.

Application Criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4873322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Lafond Ave have any available units?
422 Lafond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Lafond Ave have?
Some of 422 Lafond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Lafond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
422 Lafond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Lafond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Lafond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 422 Lafond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 422 Lafond Ave offers parking.
Does 422 Lafond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Lafond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Lafond Ave have a pool?
No, 422 Lafond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 422 Lafond Ave have accessible units?
No, 422 Lafond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Lafond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Lafond Ave has units with dishwashers.
