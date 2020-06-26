422 Lafond Ave

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex near Green Line - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!
Available now. This clean updated 3 bedroom unit is just what you've been looking for. Updated flooring, bathroom, and kitchen. Hardwood floors in living room and 3 medium sized bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances with built in microwave, dishwasher, and electric range. Pantry/storage area off of the kitchen. Free washer/dryer included in the basement. Off street parking included.
This property is located blocks from the green line on University, close proximity to downtown St. Paul, with easy access to I-94 and 35E.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and snow removal. Owner pays for water/sewer, lawn care, and trash.
Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. NO DOGS. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.
Please review the application criteria and call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today.
Application Criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
