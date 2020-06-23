All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

395 Lafond Ave

395 Lafond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

395 Lafond Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Maximum of 5 occupants, no subsidy housing, no smoking. Pet policy = Max 1 pet, under 20lbs with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent.
Trash included in rent.

Nice 2 story home, walking distance to St. Agnes School, Jackson Elementary and St. Paul Middle School. Easy access to I-94 and the Western Ave. Green light rail.

First floor has formal living room, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, hardwood floors and full bathroom. South facing with tons of natural light. Porch off the kitchen entrance.

Second floor has three bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Basement is clean with lots of storage area and a washer/dryer. I car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Lafond Ave have any available units?
395 Lafond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Lafond Ave have?
Some of 395 Lafond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Lafond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
395 Lafond Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Lafond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Lafond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 395 Lafond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 395 Lafond Ave does offer parking.
Does 395 Lafond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 Lafond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Lafond Ave have a pool?
No, 395 Lafond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 395 Lafond Ave have accessible units?
No, 395 Lafond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Lafond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Lafond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
