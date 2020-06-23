395 Lafond Ave

Amenities
Maximum of 5 occupants, no subsidy housing, no smoking. Pet policy = Max 1 pet, under 20lbs with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent.
Trash included in rent.
Nice 2 story home, walking distance to St. Agnes School, Jackson Elementary and St. Paul Middle School. Easy access to I-94 and the Western Ave. Green light rail.
First floor has formal living room, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, hardwood floors and full bathroom. South facing with tons of natural light. Porch off the kitchen entrance.
Second floor has three bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Basement is clean with lots of storage area and a washer/dryer. I car detached garage.