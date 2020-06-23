395 Lafond Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Maximum of 5 occupants, no subsidy housing, no smoking. Pet policy = Max 1 pet, under 20lbs with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent.

Trash included in rent.



Nice 2 story home, walking distance to St. Agnes School, Jackson Elementary and St. Paul Middle School. Easy access to I-94 and the Western Ave. Green light rail.



First floor has formal living room, formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, hardwood floors and full bathroom. South facing with tons of natural light. Porch off the kitchen entrance.



Second floor has three bedrooms and a full bathroom.



Basement is clean with lots of storage area and a washer/dryer. I car detached garage.