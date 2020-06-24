356 Ramsey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Premier Ramsey Hill Townhome end unit with private patio and side yard, located in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood of St. Paul now available. Main level features gourmet kitchen with stainless, granite and dining off kitchen, with living room featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace and access to deck with amazing views. Two “master suites” on upper level and sun drenched master suite faces south and offers breathtaking views of the Mississippi River Valley. The lower level family room offers plenty of space for family and friends to spread out and a second laundry room can be found downstairs as well. 2 care garage tucked under and ample storage in garage.