Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

356 Ramsey Street

356 Ramsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

356 Ramsey Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Premier Ramsey Hill Townhome end unit with private patio and side yard, located in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood of St. Paul now available. Main level features gourmet kitchen with stainless, granite and dining off kitchen, with living room featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace and access to deck with amazing views. Two “master suites” on upper level and sun drenched master suite faces south and offers breathtaking views of the Mississippi River Valley. The lower level family room offers plenty of space for family and friends to spread out and a second laundry room can be found downstairs as well. 2 care garage tucked under and ample storage in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Ramsey Street have any available units?
356 Ramsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 Ramsey Street have?
Some of 356 Ramsey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Ramsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
356 Ramsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Ramsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 356 Ramsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 356 Ramsey Street offer parking?
Yes, 356 Ramsey Street offers parking.
Does 356 Ramsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 Ramsey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Ramsey Street have a pool?
No, 356 Ramsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 356 Ramsey Street have accessible units?
No, 356 Ramsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Ramsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Ramsey Street has units with dishwashers.
