Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking

Live close to Downtown St. Paul and steps from the Metro Green Line in this spacious, pet-friendly 3bed/2bath near Capitol Hill with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Live minutes from Allianz Field, Xcel Energy Center, and all of the dining and entertainment St. Paul has to offer. $1600/mo, $1600 security deposit, $30/mo pet fee. $40 application fee for credit/background check. Call Oliver at 651-380-7823 to schedule a showing.