Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

32 Douglas Street - 1

32 Douglas St · No Longer Available
Location

32 Douglas St, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Enjoy this lower-level unit in a duplex just steps away from Downtown St Paul. There's new flooring in much of the space, new bathroom, new windows, new HVAC system, and large bedrooms with walk-in closets. This location is very walkable, close to the hospital, Xcel Energy Center, and local breweries. Laundry included in-unit.

Electric and gas utilities paid by tenants.

Pet fee is $50/month per pet.

Please view this 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kH4RFs5JKLu

After viewing 3D Tour, feel free to reach out to Jack with Oneshot Management: 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management

Available June 1st, 2020 for move-in.
Enjoy this lower-level unit in a duplex just steps away from Downtown St Paul. This unit was mostly remodeled in the past 3 months. New flooring in much of the space, new bathroom, new windows, new HVAC system, and large bedrooms with walk-in closets. This location is very walkable, close to the hospital, Xcel Energy Center, and local breweries.

Laundry included in unit #1, but not in unit #2. All utilities paid by tenants. Electric and gas with Xcel plus $40/month charge for water, sewer and trash. Pet fee is $50/month per animal.

Please view these 3D Tours:

Unit #1 (lower): my.matterport.com/show/?m=kH4RFs5JKLu

Unit #2 (upper): my.matterport.com/show/?m=diYZZ1fNC6f

After viewing 3D Tour, feel free to reach out to Jack with Oneshot Management: 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management

Available today for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Douglas Street - 1 have any available units?
32 Douglas Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Douglas Street - 1 have?
Some of 32 Douglas Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Douglas Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
32 Douglas Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Douglas Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 32 Douglas Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 32 Douglas Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 32 Douglas Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 32 Douglas Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Douglas Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Douglas Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 32 Douglas Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 32 Douglas Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 32 Douglas Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Douglas Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Douglas Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

