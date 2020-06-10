292 Spring St # 114

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Quiet city living, located within steps to the Mississippi River! Close to walking trails, restaurants, The Science Museum of Minnesota and the Xcel Energy Center! Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse offering a gourmet kitchen, patio, balcony and private enclosed 2 car heated garage. Enjoy maintenance free living with all the amenities!



CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com

CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com

CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com



(RLNE5002352)