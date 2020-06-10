292 Spring St # 114

Amenities
Quiet city living, located within steps to the Mississippi River! Close to walking trails, restaurants, The Science Museum of Minnesota and the Xcel Energy Center! Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse offering a gourmet kitchen, patio, balcony and private enclosed 2 car heated garage. Enjoy maintenance free living with all the amenities!
CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com
(RLNE5002352)