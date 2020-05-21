Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

279 Bates Ave Available 02/01/19 New New New - Three Bedroom, One Bath Home SFH Renovated Inside & Out - Daytons Bluff - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!



New inside and out, don't miss out on this gorgeous single family home in the Dayton's Bluff Neighborhood. Refinished hardwood floors and beautifully detailed woodwork.Three bedrooms (all on the 2nd floor), one bathroom featuring a claw foot tub. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space for the cook in the family. Entire house has gone through renovations, does miss out out this home, it won't last long.



It is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, Mounds Park and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer). Tenants are also responsible for trash ($41/month) and Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Steve S at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



