Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

268 Duke Street Available 06/01/19 5 Bed / 2BA House. Lots of updates and plenty of space. - Beautiful and unique 5+ bedroom 2 bath house on Duke Street in St. Paul. The property has been lovingly restored and features hardwood floors, original buffet and woodwork. The property is located just a stone's throw from the vibrant West 7th corridor and is conveniently located for many of St. Paul's highways, colleges and shopping areas.



The main level is split into 3 generous living areas and an enormous kitchen which is only 3 years old. There is a main floor bedroom as well as a full bathroom off the kitchen. To the rear of the kitchen there is a large, private back yard which is cared for at the owner's expense. Along the side of the building there is a large off-street parking strip.



Upstairs there are 4 well proportioned bedrooms and another full bath which was newly installed at the same time as the kitchen.



The basement offer plenty of storage for the house and is complete with a free-to-use washer and dryer.



This stylish, high end house is available on June 1st. Contact us now to schedule a showing.



Lease terms:

12 months



Pets - $250 deposit and $30 additional rent per month



Utilities:

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and exterior care.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE4828511)