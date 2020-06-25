All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
268 Duke Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

268 Duke Street

268 Duke Street · No Longer Available
Location

268 Duke Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
268 Duke Street Available 06/01/19 5 Bed / 2BA House. Lots of updates and plenty of space. - Beautiful and unique 5+ bedroom 2 bath house on Duke Street in St. Paul. The property has been lovingly restored and features hardwood floors, original buffet and woodwork. The property is located just a stone's throw from the vibrant West 7th corridor and is conveniently located for many of St. Paul's highways, colleges and shopping areas.

The main level is split into 3 generous living areas and an enormous kitchen which is only 3 years old. There is a main floor bedroom as well as a full bathroom off the kitchen. To the rear of the kitchen there is a large, private back yard which is cared for at the owner's expense. Along the side of the building there is a large off-street parking strip.

Upstairs there are 4 well proportioned bedrooms and another full bath which was newly installed at the same time as the kitchen.

The basement offer plenty of storage for the house and is complete with a free-to-use washer and dryer.

This stylish, high end house is available on June 1st. Contact us now to schedule a showing.

Lease terms:
12 months

Pets - $250 deposit and $30 additional rent per month

Utilities:
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and exterior care.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE4828511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Duke Street have any available units?
268 Duke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 Duke Street have?
Some of 268 Duke Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Duke Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 Duke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Duke Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Duke Street is pet friendly.
Does 268 Duke Street offer parking?
Yes, 268 Duke Street offers parking.
Does 268 Duke Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Duke Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Duke Street have a pool?
No, 268 Duke Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 Duke Street have accessible units?
No, 268 Duke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Duke Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Duke Street does not have units with dishwashers.
