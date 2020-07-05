Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2505 Edgcumbe Rd Available 05/01/20 Completely Renovated Duplex: 3-bed / 2-bath Highland Park Gem! - Available May 1: This is the listing you've been waiting for! Be the first to enjoy this 100% completely renovated 3-bed / 2-bath Highland Park side-by-side duplex stunner, featuring:



-Fully renovated kitchen loaded with BRAND NEW stainless steel Frigidaire appliance setincluding dishwasher, microwave and French door refrigeratoroffset by stylish solid-surface countertops and gorgeous (and also BRAND NEW) natural wood cabinets that afford tons of storage space!



-Two spacious bathrooms with BRAND NEW everythingshowers/bath, toilets, vanity w/ stylish lighting and more!



-Tons of room: 3 sizable bedrooms to go along with a spacious upstairs living room AND massive basement family room!



-BRAND NEW Maytag washer and dryer set in on-site and in dedicated basement laundry room



-BRAND NEW windows throughout the whole house!



-BRAND NEW central air unitjust in time for summer!



-BRAND NEW designer paint throughout the entire houseperfectly complements the gleaming refinished natural hardwood floors!



-Garage stall (with NEW remote opener) included, as well as one additional off-street parking spot!



-Unbeatable location just minutes to MSP Airport, Minnehaha Falls, St Kate's, Macalester, St Thomas, miles of bike and jogging paths along the scenic Mississippi River Road, amazing shopping along Ford Parkway and so much more!



Tenants only pay gas and electric! Owners pay trash, water and exterior care.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5701192)