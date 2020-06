Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BR House for rent in St. Paul Macalester area - Property Id: 167827



House:$1,600 per month rent plus utilities

4 bedrooms(2 bedrooms on main floor and 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor). 1 bathroom house with full basement. Small yard with off street parking

Move on by Dec. 1st. Great neighboorhood on bus line. Pet ok with nonrefundable pet fee. Walk to Grand Ave. With variety of shopping and resturants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167827p

