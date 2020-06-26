Amenities

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2205 Minnehaha Ave. Available 08/01/19 Another great listing from Alysia (651-337-9017) and Housing Hub! - Check out this cozy single-family home located in a quiet St. Paul neighborhood!



This home features a large living room, nice-sized bedrooms, dine-in kitchen with black appliances and gas range. Enjoy privacy and great space in your upper level 3rd bedroom. This home also has a large a basement with laundry hook-ups and lots of storage space. 2 bedrooms are located on the main level. Situated on a large corner lot, there's room to enjoy outdoors and provides a detached garage.



The home is just miles away from White Bear Avenue which features many businesses, retail establishments, coffee houses and restaurants! Also within several miles of Highway 94 where you will find shopping and dining options like Target, Byerly's, Caribou and the 5-8 Club. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.



This home is pet friendly, however some breed restrictions do apply. There is also a $200 non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and requesting maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience! Applications are $45 per adult and can be found on our website at www.housinghubmn.com.



Please review the following application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent ($3,188/mo)



If you meet this criteria, call or text Alysia at 651-337-9017 to request a showing time.

Make sure to mention the address.



(RLNE3586018)