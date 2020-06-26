All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2205 Minnehaha Ave.

2205 Minnehaha Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Minnehaha Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2205 Minnehaha Ave. Available 08/01/19 Another great listing from Alysia (651-337-9017) and Housing Hub! - Check out this cozy single-family home located in a quiet St. Paul neighborhood!

This home features a large living room, nice-sized bedrooms, dine-in kitchen with black appliances and gas range. Enjoy privacy and great space in your upper level 3rd bedroom. This home also has a large a basement with laundry hook-ups and lots of storage space. 2 bedrooms are located on the main level. Situated on a large corner lot, there's room to enjoy outdoors and provides a detached garage.

The home is just miles away from White Bear Avenue which features many businesses, retail establishments, coffee houses and restaurants! Also within several miles of Highway 94 where you will find shopping and dining options like Target, Byerly's, Caribou and the 5-8 Club. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.

This home is pet friendly, however some breed restrictions do apply. There is also a $200 non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and requesting maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience! Applications are $45 per adult and can be found on our website at www.housinghubmn.com.

Please review the following application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent ($3,188/mo)

If you meet this criteria, call or text Alysia at 651-337-9017 to request a showing time.
Make sure to mention the address.

All information deemed liable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3586018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Minnehaha Ave. have any available units?
2205 Minnehaha Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Minnehaha Ave. have?
Some of 2205 Minnehaha Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Minnehaha Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Minnehaha Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Minnehaha Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Minnehaha Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Minnehaha Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Minnehaha Ave. offers parking.
Does 2205 Minnehaha Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Minnehaha Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Minnehaha Ave. have a pool?
No, 2205 Minnehaha Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Minnehaha Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2205 Minnehaha Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Minnehaha Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Minnehaha Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
