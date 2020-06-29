Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2103 Minnehaha Ave. Available 05/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in St. Paul - Another Great Listing From Katie and Housing Hub!!



Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located on a great block in Saint Paul bordering Maplewood.

This home has hardwood floors with a great functional kitchen and a walk out back deck off the kitchen. Central air to keep you cool in the summer time. Spacious living room on main floor with second living room/den in the basement. Great back yard to relax and a detached garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, water, electricity and trash). Trash is $45/month. Plus tenants are responsible for Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This home is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 to schedule a showing!



Application Criteria is as follows:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE2632165)