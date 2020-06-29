All apartments in St. Paul
2103 Minnehaha Ave.

2103 Minnehaha Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Minnehaha Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2103 Minnehaha Ave. Available 05/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in St. Paul - Another Great Listing From Katie and Housing Hub!!

Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located on a great block in Saint Paul bordering Maplewood.
This home has hardwood floors with a great functional kitchen and a walk out back deck off the kitchen. Central air to keep you cool in the summer time. Spacious living room on main floor with second living room/den in the basement. Great back yard to relax and a detached garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, water, electricity and trash). Trash is $45/month. Plus tenants are responsible for Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This home is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 to schedule a showing!

Application Criteria is as follows:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2632165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Minnehaha Ave. have any available units?
2103 Minnehaha Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Minnehaha Ave. have?
Some of 2103 Minnehaha Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Minnehaha Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Minnehaha Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Minnehaha Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Minnehaha Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2103 Minnehaha Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Minnehaha Ave. offers parking.
Does 2103 Minnehaha Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Minnehaha Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Minnehaha Ave. have a pool?
No, 2103 Minnehaha Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Minnehaha Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2103 Minnehaha Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Minnehaha Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Minnehaha Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

