2056 Summit Avenue

Rare Summit Ave Home rental available next to St Thomas with double garage and additional parking. Beautiful boulevard view off the veranda of The University of St. Thomas and Summit Avenue. Center hall, huge foyer, large room sizes, amazing original details such as multi-layered crown, wainscoting, large marble fireplace and arched windows. Recent Updates have removed all main floor carpeting and refinished original hardwood floors. Short Term lease available, 1-6 weeks currently available(contact agent for availability). Fully Furnished, with all utilities paid. There are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in this location as it is home to 3 Colleges (St Thomas, St Kates and Macalester).