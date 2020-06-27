All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:50 AM

2056 Summit Avenue

2056 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2056 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Rare Summit Ave Home rental available next to St Thomas with double garage and additional parking. Beautiful boulevard view off the veranda of The University of St. Thomas and Summit Avenue. Center hall, huge foyer, large room sizes, amazing original details such as multi-layered crown, wainscoting, large marble fireplace and arched windows. Recent Updates have removed all main floor carpeting and refinished original hardwood floors. Short Term lease available, 1-6 weeks currently available(contact agent for availability). Fully Furnished, with all utilities paid. There are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in this location as it is home to 3 Colleges (St Thomas, St Kates and Macalester).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Summit Avenue have any available units?
2056 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2056 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 2056 Summit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2056 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2056 Summit Avenue offers parking.
Does 2056 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2056 Summit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 2056 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2056 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2056 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.
