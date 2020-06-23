All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2029 Wellesley Ave

2029 Wellesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Wellesley Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a1c8690cf ----
Beautiful Mac/Groveland bungalow with a perfect blend of old and new. Many contemporary upgrades throughout! This home features a large kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. The tall light Cherry hardwood cabinetry provides ample space in this convenient layout making it perfect for the most discriminating chef. The light Cherry hardwood cabinetry and decorative lighting is inviting providing elegant functionality.

The upper level features two large bedrooms with large closets. There is neutral paint and attractive natural trim throughout the upper level.

Only blocks from the Mississippi river, and is nestled between St. Kate?s and Macalester College making this home an easy commute to most any twin cities location.

Available: NOW!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility/Trash Fee: $95/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 Per Pet Deposit

Please read our rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent. Income can only be combined to meet requirement if married, official domestic partnership or if you share joint banking. Co-signers may be offered if at least one adult meets the income requirement.

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Wellesley Ave have any available units?
2029 Wellesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Wellesley Ave have?
Some of 2029 Wellesley Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Wellesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Wellesley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Wellesley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Wellesley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Wellesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Wellesley Ave does offer parking.
Does 2029 Wellesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Wellesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Wellesley Ave have a pool?
No, 2029 Wellesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Wellesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2029 Wellesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Wellesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Wellesley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
