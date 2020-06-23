2029 Wellesley Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Mac/Groveland bungalow with a perfect blend of old and new. Many contemporary upgrades throughout! This home features a large kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. The tall light Cherry hardwood cabinetry provides ample space in this convenient layout making it perfect for the most discriminating chef. The light Cherry hardwood cabinetry and decorative lighting is inviting providing elegant functionality.
The upper level features two large bedrooms with large closets. There is neutral paint and attractive natural trim throughout the upper level.
Only blocks from the Mississippi river, and is nestled between St. Kate?s and Macalester College making this home an easy commute to most any twin cities location.
Available: NOW!
Lease Term: 12 Months
Utilities Included: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility/Trash Fee: $95/month
Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)
Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 Per Pet Deposit
Please read our rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent. Income can only be combined to meet requirement if married, official domestic partnership or if you share joint banking. Co-signers may be offered if at least one adult meets the income requirement.
