All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2014 East 3rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2014 East 3rd St.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

2014 East 3rd St.

2014 3rd St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2014 3rd St E, St. Paul, MN 55119
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom plus Office Single Family Home in Saint Paul - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Available now. Come check out this great three bed one bath single family home in St. Paul. Updated flooring in living room, dining room, and front office/bedroom. Hardwood flooring in master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted 3rd bedroom on main floor. Updated cabinetry in kitchen including dishwasher and built in microwave.

Plenty of storage space in large unfinished basement with washer/dryer connecting to attached 1 car garage.

Easy access to Highway 94, short drive to Cub Foods and Target. Within walking distance to Conway Playground and Sun Ray Library.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash ($45/mo).Tenant is also responsible for Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE3616964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 East 3rd St. have any available units?
2014 East 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 East 3rd St. have?
Some of 2014 East 3rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 East 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2014 East 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 East 3rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 East 3rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 2014 East 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 2014 East 3rd St. offers parking.
Does 2014 East 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 East 3rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 East 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 2014 East 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2014 East 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 2014 East 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 East 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 East 3rd St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Paul 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law