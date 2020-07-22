2014 East 3rd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom plus Office Single Family Home in Saint Paul - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Available now. Come check out this great three bed one bath single family home in St. Paul. Updated flooring in living room, dining room, and front office/bedroom. Hardwood flooring in master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted 3rd bedroom on main floor. Updated cabinetry in kitchen including dishwasher and built in microwave.



Plenty of storage space in large unfinished basement with washer/dryer connecting to attached 1 car garage.



Easy access to Highway 94, short drive to Cub Foods and Target. Within walking distance to Conway Playground and Sun Ray Library.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash ($45/mo).Tenant is also responsible for Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



