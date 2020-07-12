/
/
/
conway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Conway, St. Paul, MN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
40 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1863 7th St E # 7
1863 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1885 7th St E # 11
1885 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1871 7th St E # 6
1871 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1891 7th St E #302
1891 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$935
775 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1879 7th St E #6
1879 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 5 miles of Conway
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
68 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$975
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNOakdale, MNSouth St. Paul, MNNorth St. Paul, MNWest St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNInver Grove Heights, MN