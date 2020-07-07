199 Robie Street W - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated microwave range oven

WOW! Built in 2017! 2 Bedroom Apartment. In Unit Laundry! Fantastic Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter tops. New Flooring. New Windows. New Paint. New Appliances.



This lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment is new and provides 1 level living in 700 spacious sq ft.



The building is a front/back duplex. This is unit is the rear unit built behind the original house.



Security Deposit: 1.25X the Rent

Garage Available: $50 per month

Pet Rent: $50 per month per pet. No Dogs. Limit 2 pets.



Water paid by LANDLORD

Gas/Elec paid by TENANT.



Easy Access to downtown Minneapolis and downtown Saint Paul.

Easy Access to the Airport.



APPLICANT CRITERIA: Income Requirement is 2.75X the rent. Income will be verified.

If average Credit Score of all applicants is below 600, then the Security Deposit would be 2X the rent.

Minimum average Credit Score 500.



WE REQUIRE A CLEAN RENTAL AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND FOR ALL RESIDENTS. NO EVICTIONS/ UNLAWFUL DETAINERS in the last 7 years. NO FELONY'S ever. NO GROSS MISDEMEANORS. NO MORE THAN 3 MISDEMEANOR IN THE LAST 5 YEARS (less petty misdemeanors)



NO SMOKING.

The no smoking policy is strictly enforced. Smoking is NOT allowed in the building, or on the property grounds.



NOT Section 8 Certified.



Email initial inquiries.

Thank You!

Bryan