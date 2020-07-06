All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1930 Portland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1930 Portland Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

1930 Portland Avenue

1930 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Merriam Park West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1930 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**Virtual Tour Available** Due to Covid-19, in person showings are highly limited and may not be immediately available. Please reach out via email to request a link to the virtual tour. Looking for qualified, long term tenants for this home located minutes from Hwy 94, shopping, restaurants and more! Walk in to the large 3 season porch perfect for entertaining and enjoying the neighborhood. Inside features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a large living room with lovely built ins, a dining room with a buffet and adorable seating next to the large window. The kitchen is bright, airy and well organized with ample storage including pantry and a half bath for added convenience, which all leads out to the fully fenced backyard and detached 2 car garage. Upstairs hold a large master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and an awesome multipurpose bonus room with large windows covering an entire wall! Bath is updated with beautiful and warm tile, and a skylight as well. Available June 1st! Security deposit same as rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities, avg 160, and lawn and snow care. Pets considered with additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved. 1 time admin fee of 150 and monthly 7 processing fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Portland Avenue have any available units?
1930 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 1930 Portland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1930 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Portland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1930 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1930 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1930 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law