1930 Portland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

**Virtual Tour Available** Due to Covid-19, in person showings are highly limited and may not be immediately available. Please reach out via email to request a link to the virtual tour. Looking for qualified, long term tenants for this home located minutes from Hwy 94, shopping, restaurants and more! Walk in to the large 3 season porch perfect for entertaining and enjoying the neighborhood. Inside features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a large living room with lovely built ins, a dining room with a buffet and adorable seating next to the large window. The kitchen is bright, airy and well organized with ample storage including pantry and a half bath for added convenience, which all leads out to the fully fenced backyard and detached 2 car garage. Upstairs hold a large master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and an awesome multipurpose bonus room with large windows covering an entire wall! Bath is updated with beautiful and warm tile, and a skylight as well. Available June 1st! Security deposit same as rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities, avg 160, and lawn and snow care. Pets considered with additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved. 1 time admin fee of 150 and monthly 7 processing fee applies.