Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1607 Arlington Ave Available 03/01/19 Amazing 3 bedroom house in St. Paul! - This is a charming three bedroom house just a few blocks East of Phalen Lake Park. Great location!



The house features gorgeous wood floors, large family room in the basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated tiled bathroom, large bedrooms, detached garage + carport, and much more!!



This won't last long, so set up a showing for this weekend!



Elite Property Management Group

763-445-2639



