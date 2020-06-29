All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1607 Arlington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1607 Arlington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1607 Arlington Ave

1607 Arlington Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1607 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Hillcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1607 Arlington Ave Available 03/01/19 Amazing 3 bedroom house in St. Paul! - This is a charming three bedroom house just a few blocks East of Phalen Lake Park. Great location!

The house features gorgeous wood floors, large family room in the basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated tiled bathroom, large bedrooms, detached garage + carport, and much more!!

This won't last long, so set up a showing for this weekend!

Elite Property Management Group
763-445-2639

(RLNE3315411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Arlington Ave have any available units?
1607 Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Arlington Ave have?
Some of 1607 Arlington Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Arlington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Arlington Ave offers parking.
Does 1607 Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 1607 Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1607 Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law