1583 Wellesley Avenue

Another listing by Steve F w/ Renters Warehouse. TO SET UP A SHOWING, go to: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Revitalized and affordable large stately true 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly sought after Mac/Groveland area. Expansive main floor featuring porch, living room, dining room, kitchen, and half bath. 4 bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Room to expand with future finishable square footage in the full basement with 44' by 27' block foundation. Excellent play for the right buyers looking for a large move-in ready home with fantastic equity building opportunity! This is a rare find so hurry in today! NO Sec 8 Qual = 620 Credit Score - Clean background - good rental history - Income 3x rent amount . $55 application tenants responsible for all utilities