Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

1583 Wellesley Avenue

1583 West Wellesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1583 West Wellesley Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Another listing by Steve F w/ Renters Warehouse. TO SET UP A SHOWING, go to: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Revitalized and affordable large stately true 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly sought after Mac/Groveland area. Expansive main floor featuring porch, living room, dining room, kitchen, and half bath. 4 bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Room to expand with future finishable square footage in the full basement with 44' by 27' block foundation. Excellent play for the right buyers looking for a large move-in ready home with fantastic equity building opportunity! This is a rare find so hurry in today! NO Sec 8 Qual = 620 Credit Score - Clean background - good rental history - Income 3x rent amount . $55 application tenants responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1583 Wellesley Avenue have any available units?
1583 Wellesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1583 Wellesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1583 Wellesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1583 Wellesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1583 Wellesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1583 Wellesley Avenue offer parking?
No, 1583 Wellesley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1583 Wellesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1583 Wellesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1583 Wellesley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1583 Wellesley Avenue has a pool.
Does 1583 Wellesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1583 Wellesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1583 Wellesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1583 Wellesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1583 Wellesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1583 Wellesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

