1554 Carroll Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for link**Available June 15th, potentially sooner! This home is conveniently located a block from Snelling Ave, the new Whole Foods, and local restaurants and shopping. Commute couldn't be easier whether you drive 94, bus, or lightrail - all are within minutes! The home features hardwood floors currently set to be refinished! An open layout from the updated kitchen to the living room, all with plenty of natural light. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a nicely updated bath. Downstairs showcases the spacious 3rd bedroom, master suite with a luxury shower. Enjoy the good weather on the brick patio out back, and ample off street parking with a 1 car garage and parking pad for 2 additional vehicles. Home will go fast so! Due to Covid-19 health and safety concerns, in person viewings are very limited. Home will have floors refinished and fresh paint throughout! View the virtual tour first and if you have serious interest in applying, let's connect! Pets considered with additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow care. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.