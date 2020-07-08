All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1554 Carroll Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1554 Carroll Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

1554 Carroll Avenue

1554 West Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Snelling Hamline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1554 West Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Snelling Hamline

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for link**Available June 15th, potentially sooner! This home is conveniently located a block from Snelling Ave, the new Whole Foods, and local restaurants and shopping. Commute couldn't be easier whether you drive 94, bus, or lightrail - all are within minutes! The home features hardwood floors currently set to be refinished! An open layout from the updated kitchen to the living room, all with plenty of natural light. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a nicely updated bath. Downstairs showcases the spacious 3rd bedroom, master suite with a luxury shower. Enjoy the good weather on the brick patio out back, and ample off street parking with a 1 car garage and parking pad for 2 additional vehicles. Home will go fast so! Due to Covid-19 health and safety concerns, in person viewings are very limited. Home will have floors refinished and fresh paint throughout! View the virtual tour first and if you have serious interest in applying, let's connect! Pets considered with additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow care. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 Carroll Avenue have any available units?
1554 Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 1554 Carroll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1554 Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1554 Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1554 Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 1554 Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Carroll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Carroll Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1554 Carroll Avenue has a pool.
Does 1554 Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1554 Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 Carroll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law