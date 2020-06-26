Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

1539 Edmund Ave Available 10/01/19 House in Midway Available October 1, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Fenced Back Yard, 2 Car Garage - House in Midway neighborhood available for October 1st right next to Hamline University. The main level has hardwood floors throughout. Large bright living room connects to the dining room and bedroom/office. The dining room has a built-in buffet and updated light fixture. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The cabinets are freshly painted with a new back splash and countertop.

The other two bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. Both bedrooms have large closets with one that's cedar lined.

There's a lower family room downstairs with new carpet. There's a couple of additional storage rooms - one open and one with shelving. There's a bathroom with shower and toilet off the laundry room.

The back yard is fully fenced in. There's also a patio and fenced in area with raised garden beds. The two car garage has work benches and an automatic opener.

Excellent St. Paul location within walking distance of tons of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Easy access to I94 and a short walk to Green Line light rail. Blocks from the new Allianz Field.



Residents are responsible for all utilities

Up to two dogs are okay with a $25/month pet fee per. Sorry no cats.

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Cats Allowed



