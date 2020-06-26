All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

1539 Edmund Ave

1539 Edmund Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1539 Edmund Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
1539 Edmund Ave Available 10/01/19 House in Midway Available October 1, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Fenced Back Yard, 2 Car Garage - House in Midway neighborhood available for October 1st right next to Hamline University. The main level has hardwood floors throughout. Large bright living room connects to the dining room and bedroom/office. The dining room has a built-in buffet and updated light fixture. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The cabinets are freshly painted with a new back splash and countertop.
The other two bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. Both bedrooms have large closets with one that's cedar lined.
There's a lower family room downstairs with new carpet. There's a couple of additional storage rooms - one open and one with shelving. There's a bathroom with shower and toilet off the laundry room.
The back yard is fully fenced in. There's also a patio and fenced in area with raised garden beds. The two car garage has work benches and an automatic opener.
Excellent St. Paul location within walking distance of tons of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Easy access to I94 and a short walk to Green Line light rail. Blocks from the new Allianz Field.

Residents are responsible for all utilities
Up to two dogs are okay with a $25/month pet fee per. Sorry no cats.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4943280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Edmund Ave have any available units?
1539 Edmund Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 Edmund Ave have?
Some of 1539 Edmund Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Edmund Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Edmund Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Edmund Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 Edmund Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1539 Edmund Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Edmund Ave offers parking.
Does 1539 Edmund Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Edmund Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Edmund Ave have a pool?
No, 1539 Edmund Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Edmund Ave have accessible units?
No, 1539 Edmund Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Edmund Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1539 Edmund Ave has units with dishwashers.
